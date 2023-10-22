Autumn Colors of Cyprus

The month of October means autumn, and the first rains have fallen after the summer’s long drought. Here in Cyprus, it feels more like “The Little Spring” has arrived. It’s pleasantly warm, around 25 degrees Celsius during the days and it usually stays like this until Christmas. Then it turns and the rainiest and coldest period begins. January to March I could do without.

The autumn colors here on the island are not nearly as noticeable as those in Sweden. But of course, there are colors, and if it’s not very colorful in reality, it’s easy to create your own splashes of colors.

These photos were all taken during the month of October.

For Denzil’s Nature Photo Challenge #31: Autumn Colors

Comments

4 responses to “Autumn Colors of Cyprus”

  1. At Sunnyside - Where Truth and Beauty Meet Avatar
    At Sunnyside – Where Truth and Beauty Meet

    A feast for the eyes! Thanks, Anita. 🙂🌻

    Reply
  2. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Även om färgerna är inte lika som Sveriges så är dem vackra. Underbara foton som alltid. Ha en bra ny vecka!

    Reply
  3. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    Super photos Anita! 👍😊 I wish it was 25 degrees here!!

    Reply
  4. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    WOW igen!!! Helt underbara höstlika bilder, speciellt löven som ser nästan garvade ut. En fantastisk effekt.
    Vet inte om man kan jämföra Sveriges höstfärger med Cyperns. Jag menar här är det gult, brunt och rött som gäller. That’s it. Du lägger upp bevis på en betydligt större färgprakt på din fina ö – för att inte tala om temperaturen:-)

    Reply

