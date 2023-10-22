Autumn Colors of Cyprus

The month of October means autumn, and the first rains have fallen after the summer’s long drought. Here in Cyprus, it feels more like “The Little Spring” has arrived. It’s pleasantly warm, around 25 degrees Celsius during the days and it usually stays like this until Christmas. Then it turns and the rainiest and coldest period begins. January to March I could do without.

The autumn colors here on the island are not nearly as noticeable as those in Sweden. But of course, there are colors, and if it’s not very colorful in reality, it’s easy to create your own splashes of colors.

These photos were all taken during the month of October.

For Denzil’s Nature Photo Challenge #31: Autumn Colors

Share this:

