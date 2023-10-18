LAPC – Contrast

In this week’s theme, we focus on contrasts. Contrast literally means difference, and in photography, it refers to the difference in tone and color. A high-contrast image shows a clear difference between light and dark elements, creating a noticeable contrast.

Low contrast images have more mid tones and are more about differences in tonal range.

They are also softer, with less intense color saturation.

It is as simple as the shadow cast by the lamp.

If one thing contrasts with another, it means they are very different.

“There are dark shadows on the earth, but its lights are stronger in contrast.”

-Charles Dickens

Lens-Artists Challenge #271: Contrasts

