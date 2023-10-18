LAPC – Contrast

LAPC – Contrast

In this week’s theme, we focus on contrasts. Contrast literally means difference, and in photography, it refers to the difference in tone and color. A high-contrast image shows a clear difference between light and dark elements, creating a noticeable contrast.

Low contrast images have more mid tones and are more about differences in tonal range.
They are also softer, with less intense color saturation.

It is as simple as the shadow cast by the lamp.
If one thing contrasts with another, it means they are very different.

“There are dark shadows on the earth, but its lights are stronger in contrast.
-Charles Dickens

Lens-Artists Challenge #271: Contrasts

Comments

19 responses to “LAPC – Contrast”

  1. Amy Avatar
    Amy

    Your images for this contrasts theme are remarkable. The lights and shadows are all beautifully captured. The window reflections, wow… Excellent selections, Anita.
    If you like, you could make a link of my site, it may help LAPC bloggers find your fabulous photos. https://shareandconnect.wordpress.com/2023/10/14/contrasts/
    Thank you for join in!

    Reply
    1. Amy Avatar
      Amy

      Oops, joining in …

      Reply
    2. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you for your lovely comment Amy.

      Reply
  2. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    I think I may have seen that lamp with the shadow… I presume it was taken in Malta, but can you remember where exactly?

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      You must have a very good memory Mike. Yes, the photo was taken in Malta in April 2017 and I remember where I took it, in Spinola Bay.
      Thanks for commenting 😊

      Reply
      1. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
        Alittlebitoutoffocus

        Ah, it’s not where I thought it was. I thought I’d seen it when I was there, but it must have been somewhere similar. I guess there are many lamps like that in Malta!

        Reply
  3. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    Wow, that first shot is fantastic – very film noir 😮 But really I love them all – the lamp shadow is another favourite!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks for the Wow Sarah, I appreciate your kind comment. 😁

      Reply
  4. Cee Neuner Avatar
    Cee Neuner

    Love the window washers photo 😀

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks for commenting Cee!

      Reply
  5. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Kontrast i överflöd. Vilken bra idé. Helt underbara bilder. Min favorit är ändå de hängande fönsterputsarna (som myror) 😁 och sedan alla bilder med skuggor.
    Ha det riktigt gott!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tusen tack Kristallina.

      Reply
  6. 100 Country Trek Avatar
    100 Country Trek

    Those guys are climbing this building washing these windows. Anita

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Hard work indeed. Thanks for commenting Anita

      Reply
  7. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    I like the opening photo….it is excellent. I also am with the people who like the light and its shadow 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks a lot for your comment Brian.

      Reply
  8. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Första och andra bilden är bara så… ja, I’m speechless, och det är jag sällan. Håller helt med Amy! Sista bilden med den lilla nyklippta pojken är “adoring”:-)

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack snälla Beate :))

      Reply
  9. Susanne Avatar
    Susanne

    Åh vilka fina bilder och den första!!! WOW! Fantastiskt spännande och så snyggt fångat! Verkligen en superbild!

    Reply

