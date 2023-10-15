Signs on Sundays

I have a lovely blog friend in Sweden who has been following me ever since I started blogging. She’s hosting a photo challenge focused on signs which takes place on Sundays. To find inspiration for my blogging and to keep it going, there is probably nothing better than taking part in various photo challenges. So, this post is for BP’s Sign Sunday #440.

The top two pictures probably speak best for themselves.

However, Öppet means Open in Swedish, and then you can get a headache.

Aiskrim – I love this sign found in Kuching, Borneo.

This is from the customer parking lot where I usually shop in Paphos. I’ve never seen special parking spots for pregnant women and families before. A brilliant idea! But not everyone seems to get this.

Thank you, Beate, for following me for so long and commenting on all my posts! You are amazing! Klart jag borde skrivit på svenska men nu blev det så här…:))

