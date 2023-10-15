Signs on Sundays

Signs on Sundays

I have a lovely blog friend in Sweden who has been following me ever since I started blogging. She’s hosting a photo challenge focused on signs which takes place on Sundays. To find inspiration for my blogging and to keep it going, there is probably nothing better than taking part in various photo challenges. So, this post is for BP’s Sign Sunday #440.

The top two pictures probably speak best for themselves.
However, Öppet means Open in Swedish, and then you can get a headache.

Aiskrim – I love this sign found in Kuching, Borneo.

This is from the customer parking lot where I usually shop in Paphos. I’ve never seen special parking spots for pregnant women and families before. A brilliant idea! But not everyone seems to get this.

Thank you, Beate, for following me for so long and commenting on all my posts! You are amazing! Klart jag borde skrivit på svenska men nu blev det så här…:))

  1. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Tusen tack Anita! Det är en riktigt rolig överraskning att du deltar iSkyltsöndag igen. Du har ju varit med förut, men det är ett tag sedan.
    Och om du tycker att jag är “amazing” så är det nog ingenting jämfört med dig. Du öppnar mina “fotoögon” varje gång du lägger upp ett inlägg. Ja, det gäller skyltar också för den delen. Som idag till exempel. Färgerna och budskapen skiljer sig en aning från svenska varianter om man säger så.
    Handikapparkeringar och familjparkering finns här, men har aldrig sett specifika parkeringsplatser för gravida kvinnor. Eloge!

    Stort tack för att du skyltar och länkar! Hoppas du vill vara med framöver också:-) KRAM!

    Reply
  2. 100 Country Trek Avatar
    100 Country Trek

    Thanks for sharing these signs..and we have them here too..Anita

    Reply
  3. Susanne Josephson Avatar
    Susanne Josephson

    Va kul att se skyltar från där du bor nu! Fint med parkeringsplatser för gravida!
    Hoppas allt är bra med dig!
    Kram

    Reply
  4. Anki Avatar
    Anki

    Så trevligt att du också är med och skyltar den här veckan Anita!
    Speciella p-platser för gravida har jag aldrig sett, men familjeparkeringar finns …
    Ha en fin ny vecka!

    Reply
  5. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    A great idea for a challenge but I daren’t get caught up in any more at the moment so I will pass! I loved your contributions however, especially ‘ais krim’ 😀 Our shopping centre has special parking for families with children but I’ve never seen any for pregnant women before.

    Reply
  6. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    I was outside our local Tesco (food store) the other day, next to the ‘child/family’ only parking bays when a lady, on her own, got out saying “I’m never quite sure whether pregnant ladies are supposed to park in these spaces!” (She was clearly 7 months or more ‘gone’). So I replied, “Well, you definitely have a child!” There was clearly no ‘age limit’ specified!

    Reply

