LAPC – On The Edge

LAPC – On The Edge

In this week’s Lens-Artists, Patti asks us to focus on photos that emphasize “On the Edge.” What a challenge! There are certainly many interpretations. You can sit on an edge, but it can also be a feeling of being on the edge. I start simply with an insect sitting on the edge of a wooden chair.

When I saw this written in large letters on a wall in a backstreet in Sliema, Malta, it felt as if she must have been on the edge between hope and despair. I wonder what the answer was, if he did answer.

An old house, on the edge of collapse, located right on the edge of the town of Kakopetria in Cyprus.

Having fun on the edge of a small inflatable dinghy.

Sea lions are lying on the edge next to each other in Morro Bay, California.

A little girl dips her toes in the water on the edge of the Great Sea. Perhaps it’s too chilly to swim.

We’ve all been on the edge of over-enthusiasm to capture the best shot ever.
No matter how we look or how we go about it ))

Lens-Artists Challenge #269 – One the Edge

Nine pictures is perhaps too many pictures.
If you’ve made it this far, I’d love it if you left a comment and picked a favorite. Thanks! :))

Publicerat

i

, , , , ,

Etiketter:

, , , , ,

Comments

8 responses to “LAPC – On The Edge”

  1. JohnRH Avatar
    JohnRH

    Excellent photos. Stunning insect shots! 👏

    Reply
  2. Tokens of Companionship Avatar
    Tokens of Companionship

    The sea lions are adorable 😌

    Reply
  3. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    Great interpretations of the theme (and no, nine isn’t too many – or at least, I hope not, since I regularly post twelve or more!) As to favourites, the two of the fly are stunning macros, and my other favourite is the one of the little girl dipping her toe in the water 😀

    Reply
  4. Greta DH Avatar
    Greta DH

    These captures do represent the theme very well. I agree with Toonsarah, 9 isn’t too many as each one emphasises the theme.

    Reply
  5. petergreyphotography Avatar
    petergreyphotography

    Wonderful pictures Anita! My favorite is the almost collapsed house, and if Marco has a soul he now has married the person who wrote on the wall. 🙂

    Reply
  6. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Helt otroligt att du hittade så mycket “på kanten”! Jag tycker verkligen om alla bilder. Svårt att välja en favorit. Kanske det förfallna huset, den lilla tjejen och frågan till Marco 😁 Underbara bilder som vanligt. Ha en trevlig helg!

    Reply
  7. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Dt går nästan inte att välja en favo, då alla nio bilder är suveräna. Men om jag måste så tar jag insekten, sälparet och tjejen som doppar tårna.

    Reply
  8. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    I like the fly macro and that little girl is so sweet. Wonderful photos Anita 🙂

    Reply

Tack för din kommentar

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: