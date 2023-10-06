LAPC – On The Edge

In this week’s Lens-Artists, Patti asks us to focus on photos that emphasize “On the Edge.” What a challenge! There are certainly many interpretations. You can sit on an edge, but it can also be a feeling of being on the edge. I start simply with an insect sitting on the edge of a wooden chair.

When I saw this written in large letters on a wall in a backstreet in Sliema, Malta, it felt as if she must have been on the edge between hope and despair. I wonder what the answer was, if he did answer.

An old house, on the edge of collapse, located right on the edge of the town of Kakopetria in Cyprus.

Having fun on the edge of a small inflatable dinghy.

Sea lions are lying on the edge next to each other in Morro Bay, California.

A little girl dips her toes in the water on the edge of the Great Sea. Perhaps it’s too chilly to swim.

We’ve all been on the edge of over-enthusiasm to capture the best shot ever.

No matter how we look or how we go about it ))

Lens-Artists Challenge #269 – One the Edge

Nine pictures is perhaps too many pictures.

If you’ve made it this far, I’d love it if you left a comment and picked a favorite. Thanks! :))

