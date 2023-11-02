LAPC – Symmetry

This week, Sofia is the host and she challenges us to find symmetry in our photos. These are my images for the theme, and although they may not be exactly symmetrical, I at least had some fun.

Symmetry in photography is a visual balance between two halves of an image that mirror each other.

Symmetry is connected to balance and strength, just like our bodies. We are mostly balanced, with the left side reflecting the right. This balance is vital for activities like walking.

A butterfly has perfectly mirrored wings. It’s necessary for its wings to be a copy of each other, both for camouflage and, more importantly, vital so it can fly.

Although there is symmetry in the images to the left, I thought it was a bit boring. So, I added some effects, but did it make it more interesting? No, no, but it was an attempt. Or, what do you think?

Ending with this shot from inside a church and you don’t have to look very closely to see that something is not quite right. But like I said, at least I had some fun.

I would love to receive your response! Positive or negative is equally welcome.

Sometimes I feel that we are afraid to give constructive criticism while we are very good at praising. Not everything is just great, we are all different, and we all have in common that we like photography, so let’s take advantage of that. Some see what others may not, why not share that.

Lens-Artists Challenge #273 – Symmetry

