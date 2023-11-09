November Mix from Cyprus

November Mix from Cyprus

This little creature was sitting on the glass table in our gazebo the other day. A grasshopper and not a cricket or the other way around. Crickets tend to have long antennae, grasshoppers have short ones.

It’s November but the almond tree doesn’t care and blooms anyway.
Although I have only seen one tree that has flowers. The others wait until spring.

There are plenty of butterflies now here in Cyprus, I see them both among the plants in our garden and when I’m out in nature with my doggies. This little one seems to like our bougainvillea.

Here’s another one. Hopefully, I will manage to capture other species as well. Being surrounded by these beauties brings moments of joy, which is a must in this chaotic and troubled world we live in.

Maybe this world is another planet’s hell.”
— Aldous Huxley

Comments

One response to “November Mix from Cyprus”

  1. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Vackra bilder på blommor och fjärilar. Gräshoppa är min favorit.
    Kramar från ett regnigt Rottne

    Reply

