This week’s theme at Lens Artists is asymmetry hosted by Donna. Last week, the theme was symmetry, but does that mean asymmetry is the opposite? Or maybe it’s not that simple?

Asymmetrical balance in photography means that the elements in the composition don’t have the same visual weight. Despite this uneven distribution, the photo still looks balanced and harmonious.

Part of the St Elmo Bridge at the entrance of the Grand Harbor in Malta.

Asymmetrical?

Stockholm, Sweden

Lens-Artists Challenge #274 – Asymmetry

This was a bit of a tricky theme, but most importantly, it was fun :)))

