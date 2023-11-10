Asymmetry

Asymmetry

This week’s theme at Lens Artists is asymmetry hosted by Donna. Last week, the theme was symmetry, but does that mean asymmetry is the opposite? Or maybe it’s not that simple?

Asymmetrical balance in photography means that the elements in the composition don’t have the same visual weight. Despite this uneven distribution, the photo still looks balanced and harmonious.

Part of the St Elmo Bridge at the entrance of the Grand Harbor in Malta.

Asymmetrical?

Stockholm, Sweden

Lens-Artists Challenge #274 – Asymmetry

This was a bit of a tricky theme, but most importantly, it was fun :)))

3 responses to “Asymmetry”

  1. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Oh so brilliant Anita. I love how you distorted my favourite fork image from symmetry. I love them all, striking photos 🙂

  2. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Herreguuuuuuuu Anita:-) Vad har du ställt till med idag?!!!! Sitter här med öppen mun och undrar om du “arrangerat” första bilden. Har inga ord för att beskriva vad jag tycker. Det gäller alla dina bilder idag. Bushboy säger det jag tänker – brilliant!!!

  3. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, you have superb skills in photography. Your photos are stunningly beautiful.

