Mallow Skipper?

These photos may not be among the best I’ve taken of butterflies. It’s not very pretty or colorful either, but I like insects, at least most of them, and I enjoy trying to capture their details and features. Could this be a Mallow Skipper?

I’m not sure as I get many different suggestions when I search via Google Lens, but let’s say it’s a Mallow Skipper. And if it’s not, I’m sure someone else out there knows what species it is.

The images above were taken now in November here in Paphos as well as the two butterflies below. If I’m not mistaken, it’s a Bath White and a Large White. I know, I should know by now.

Today’s weather:
Partly cloudy with a high of 23 °C / Wind variable 1.6 to 9.7 km/h
Zelemenos, Koili – Paphos District – Cyprus

Comments

5 responses to “Mallow Skipper?”

    blhphotoblog

    I’m sure it is and I think it’s very pretty!

    Egídio

    They are gorgeous!

    Kristallina

    Oavsett vad de heter så är det jättefina foton och väldigt vackra fjärilar. Jag gillar också insekter och allt annat småkryp. Ha det gott i värman. Här är det minusgrader.🙋‍♀️

    bpz3

    WOW! Nej, den bruna saken är kanske inte den vackraste av fjärilar, men tack vare din “makroteknik” blir den väldigt attraktiv ändå. Knivskarpa detaljer på alla dina fjärilskompisar:-)

    Minton

    Tycker de är intressanta med de dova färgerna.
    Kramar från oss

