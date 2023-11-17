LAPC – Filling The Frame

This week, Anne is the host, and she has chosen the theme “Filling the Frame.” She explains that it means that when you want your subject to stand out, you should fill the frame. By filling the frame with your subject, you remove distractions from the background. This helps the viewers focus on your subject and keeps their attention where you want it. Why not visit her site to find out more.

Whatever this is, it’s close and fills the frame. For me, it’s obviously my dogs tail but was it for you?

I couldn’t get any closer to these ballerina shoes and there isn’t much that disturbs the background.

Close-ups of flowers can never go wrong, can they?

A colorful tangle, no more, no less. Or are your eyes fixed on something else?

A fiddler in focus who seems to have all the attention on his music. Certainly, he fills the entire frame.

Here I am doubtful whether the photo fits the theme. The eyes move around among the red and the blue and to the reflections. As Anne so well describes, I think I’ve slipped down that rabbit hole now.

Lens-Artists Challenge #275 – Filling the Frame

As usual, there are many pictures, and as usual, anyone who wants to can quickly browse through them below. Feel free to tell me what you think, and if you have a favorite, I will be more than happy.

