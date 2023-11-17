LAPC – Filling The Frame

This week, Anne is the host, and she has chosen the theme “Filling the Frame.” She explains that it means that when you want your subject to stand out, you should fill the frame. By filling the frame with your subject, you remove distractions from the background. This helps the viewers focus on your subject and keeps their attention where you want it. Why not visit her site to find out more.

Whatever this is, it’s close and fills the frame. For me, it’s obviously my dogs tail but was it for you?

I couldn’t get any closer to these ballerina shoes and there isn’t much that disturbs the background.

Close-ups of flowers can never go wrong, can they?

A colorful tangle, no more, no less. Or are your eyes fixed on something else?

A fiddler in focus who seems to have all the attention on his music. Certainly, he fills the entire frame.

Here I am doubtful whether the photo fits the theme. The eyes move around among the red and the blue and to the reflections. As Anne so well describes, I think I’ve slipped down that rabbit hole now.

Lens-Artists Challenge #275 – Filling the Frame

As usual, there are many pictures, and as usual, anyone who wants to can quickly browse through them below. Feel free to tell me what you think, and if you have a favorite, I will be more than happy.

5 responses to “LAPC – Filling The Frame”

  1. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, this was a beautiful post. The flower close-ups are stunning.

    Reply
  2. JohnRH Avatar
    JohnRH

    Wowww. GREAT great selections. I like ’em all. Very well done.

    Reply
  3. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Vilken bra idé. Min favorit är svansen av din hund. Såg direkt vad det var. Alla detaljbilder av blommorna gillar jag väldigt mycket också. Väldigt vackra foton. Trevlig helg, Anita!

    Reply
  4. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Det går knappast att INTE har en eller fler favvon här idag. “Filling the frame” – vilket smart tema. Har aldrig tänkt på det så, men nu gör jag det.
    Mina favvon: första bilden, det orangea repet och så sista bilden. Å visst såg jag att “knorret” tillhörde antingen Fanny eller Felicia;-)

    Reply
  5. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Well filled frames Anita, the flowers are so good.
    The dogs tail made me laugh thinking of you getting the photo and the dog wondering why all the attention at that end 🤣

    Reply

