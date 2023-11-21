Today’s Thoughts

Now it’s a fact that summer undoubtedly is over for this time here in Cyprus. The other night, there were gale-force winds and the rain poured down while the temperature dropped to 13 °C.

But that doesn’t mean there can’t be warm, pleasant days ahead. Today, the sky is blue and it’s 21°C. The sun sets at 16:42. The months after Christmas tend to be the worst from a weather viewpoint.

The citrus fruits are almost ripe now, and the mandarin tree we planted last summer is actually a clementine tree. It is not as sweet and has seeds, but still tasty. Can you guess the fruit in my hand?

The duck has its own island made of needles and flower petals that fell into the pool because of the wind. I clean the surface, but our pool guy comes twice a week and cleans the filters more thoroughly. The large pine tree in the photo below brings a lot of needles into the pool.

We have now lived in Cyprus for just over two years after living in Malta for twenty-one years. I often ask myself if I really enjoy it better here or if I long to go back, and honestly, I don’t really know.

I love our garden, our amazing view, and the closeness to nature. That’s enough for now.

How life turns out in the future and what awaits around the corner remains to be seen.

