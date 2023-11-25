A Green One

They are not easy to see among all the greenery and not easy to photograph either.

But here’s a Mantis anyway, one of the many insects that lives in our garden.

These magnificent insects, with their triangular head and bulging eyes, eat moths, mosquitoes, flies, and aphids. I often see them among our passion plant leaves, so they are like little gardeners.

“I never kill insects.

If I see ants or spiders in the room, I pick them up and take them outside. Karma is everything.” – Holly Valance

I’d be lying if I said I did the same as Holly, but I actually try to save pretty much every kind of bug. Except cockroaches, I just can’t stand these unpleasant creatures, nor do I know what their function is.

