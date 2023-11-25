A Green One

A Green One

They are not easy to see among all the greenery and not easy to photograph either.
But here’s a Mantis anyway, one of the many insects that lives in our garden.

These magnificent insects, with their triangular head and bulging eyes, eat moths, mosquitoes, flies, and aphids. I often see them among our passion plant leaves, so they are like little gardeners.

I never kill insects.
If I see ants or spiders in the room, I pick them up and take them outside. Karma is everything.” – Holly Valance

I’d be lying if I said I did the same as Holly, but I actually try to save pretty much every kind of bug. Except cockroaches, I just can’t stand these unpleasant creatures, nor do I know what their function is.

Publicerat

i

, , , , ,

Etiketter:

,

Comments

14 responses to “A Green One”

  1. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Den figuren tycker jag är häftig.
    Gillar också alla insekter men kackerlackor har jag aldrig sett.
    Kramar från oss

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Att du aldrig sett kackerlackor ska du vara glad för.
      Kramar från ett stormigt Cypern.

      Reply
  2. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Den insekten är verkligen magnifik. Med lite fantasi kan man till och med säga att den har ett huvud som ser ut som ett hjärta.
    Sedan lärde jag mig ett nytt engelsk ord också – aphids, bladlöss. Den insekten är verkligen en nyttig trädgårdsarbetare.
    Kackerlackor hör nog till de äckligaste insekterna jag vet. De livnär sig på allt möjligt, bland annat myror. Och myror är ju faktiskt också nyttiga…

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Ja, de flesta insekter fyller en funktion. Tack för dina rader Beate.

      Reply
  3. claesbilder Avatar
    claesbilder

    Fina närbilder på dessa fantastiska djur. Tycker det är lite aliens över dem 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack Claes.

      Reply
  4. ghostmmnc Avatar
    ghostmmnc

    I really like your praying mantis photos! I think they are photogenic and like being photographed, because they look good posing for us. 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks a lot for your positive comment.

      Reply
  5. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Igen en fascinerande varelse. Underbara makro. Kan tänka mig att det inte är lätt att fånga dem med kameran.
    Nej kackerlackor är inte roliga men jag har bara upplevt dem i Nigeria.

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack snälla för din kommentar Kristallina.

      Reply
  6. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Wonderful photos Anita. There are so many different cockroaches. There are wood cockroaches here that actually wash themselves 😀

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Interesting, I never heard of wood cockroaches!! Thanks for the info and for commenting Brian. 😁

      Reply
  7. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    Fabulous shots! I don’t think I’ve ever seen one curl up his tail like that 😮

    Reply
  8. Jag Avatar
    Jag

    Spindlar låter jag vara om de inte är gigantiska, då bärs de ut. De riktigt läskiga krypen är enligt mig fästingar och älgflugor. Kackerlackor är ju inte heller så gulliga men det kanske går att få till snygga bilder på dem? Men snyggingen på dina läckra bilder är förstås en tillgång.

    Reply

Tack för din kommentar

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: