I rarely photograph birds, they are often too far away and usually, I carry my system camera with a macro lens. But sometimes it feels a bit too heavy to carry around when I’m out with my doggies.

This time I had my new, much smaller and more handy Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ200 with me. My old TZ100 was beyond repair; I must have accidentally dropped it too many times. The bird was far away, it’s a great long-zoom camera. Although not that far, he’s looking at me wondering what I’m doing.

