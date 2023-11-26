 The Bird

I rarely photograph birds, they are often too far away and usually, I carry my system camera with a macro lens. But sometimes it feels a bit too heavy to carry around when I’m out with my doggies.

This time I had my new, much smaller and more handy Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ200 with me. My old TZ100 was beyond repair; I must have accidentally dropped it too many times. The bird was far away, it’s a great long-zoom camera. Although not that far, he’s looking at me wondering what I’m doing.

  1. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    Yes, it looks like a stonechat to me. I love those little cameras, but a couple of my Lumix’s decided to pack up, so I moved over to Sony. However the zoom isn’t as good. 😌

  2. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Den kamerans zoom är suverän. Om du tog bilden “frihand” utan att stöta den mot ett fast underlag så är det ett fantastiskt resultat. Min lilla Sony har 30x zoom, men den behöver stödjas mot nåt solitt om man säger så.

