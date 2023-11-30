This week, Patti has chosen the theme. So, what is the significance of “Empty spaces” in photography? In short, it’s the area around a subject in the photograph that is left unoccupied. Sounds simple, right?

I don’t understand the major differences between negative and empty spaces, they seem very small so I’ll leave it at that. The empty space of an image is anything other than the subject, such as the tree.

In this picture of an old spiral staircase made of stones taken from below, the first impression is that the staircase fills the entire image while there is actually a lot of empty space.

Here, the silhouette of my dog is meant to be the subject, but perhaps it’s instead the glow from the sun that first catches the viewer’s eye. But not for me who takes my dog for granted))

There is plenty of empty space here, or rather water.

A Poppy surrounded by emptiness.

Here I actually don’t know what I photographed, the birds came along by themselves.

As usual, there are many pictures. Here they are collected for those of you who can bear to see them again. Feel free to choose a favorite. Opinions as well as corrections are also greatly appreciated.

