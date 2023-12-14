LAPC – Magical

Above is a view I see daily when walking my dogs here in Paphos. Each view is extraordinary, conveying a feeling depending on time, mood, weather, and wind. Yes, mood determines a lot.

In the mood to capture something small, exceptional. Nature gives while we observe.

No two sunsets are alike, they carry a secret until revealed and all are extraordinary.

Not all trees are naturally framed. If so, it would be mysterious.

Cyclamen is not a remarkable flower, it’s just a common one, but still an amazing beauty.

In the square of Kuching, in Sarawak, soap bubbles are blown with joy for people of all ages. They reflect what is around and awaken people’s curiosity. You want to touch them but not destroy them.

Another colourful sunset from my home here in Paphos, Cyprus. They’re all astonishingly different. It’s magical!

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.”

— W.B. Yeats

For Lens-Artists Photo Challange #279 – Magical

There are nine pictures and as usual, anyone who wants to can quickly browse through them below. Feel free to tell me what you think, and if you find a favourite, I will be more than happy.

