Today’s Flower & Colour

Treasure Flowers Genus Gazania

Yellow flowers have a significant meaning; they symbolize warmth, vitality, and happiness. The color is associated with life, light, and energy as it resembles the sun and brightens our everyday life.

For Cee´s Flower of the Day

Comments

4 responses to “Today’s Flower & Colour”

  1. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Such nice and vibrant flowers, Anita! Beautiful photos.

    Reply
  2. Cee Neuner Avatar
    Cee Neuner

    So beautiful. 😀 😀

    Reply
  3. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Tack för dina gula solar:-) De behövdes faktiskt extra mycket idag. Iofs sju plusgrader och snön är borta (temporärt), men det har varit förfärligt grått…

    Reply
  4. lisaonthebeach Avatar
    lisaonthebeach

    Very beautiful, Anita!

    Reply

