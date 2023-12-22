Join Us for a Walk

Here is a selection of photos I’ve taken during my morning walks with my doggies this December. Above, we are looking down at Mavrokolympus Dam, which has not yet been filled with much water.

We have left the dam behind and are not far from where we live but we’re not going home yet. First, we’ll run on the farmer’s newly plowed field, which has turned from muddy to green in just a week.

Fanny on the left, Felicia on the right.

It’s so green in nature you’d think it was spring.

But as the Wheel of the Year continues forward, we are now at the winter solstice of 2023 and we reach a new portal that marks the beginning of winter while also passing the darkest day of the year.

Surrounded by my lovely dogs, lots of light and bright colors,

even the darkest day of the year passes unnoticed.

At home we only have a few Christmas decorations and a X-mas tree. My dear husband made these cute little ghosts out of some pebbles. I lit a candle and feel grateful to be here, for a while on earth.

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough.”

– Anonymous.”

