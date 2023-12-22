Join Us for a Walk

Join Us for a Walk

Here is a selection of photos I’ve taken during my morning walks with my doggies this December. Above, we are looking down at Mavrokolympus Dam, which has not yet been filled with much water.

We have left the dam behind and are not far from where we live but we’re not going home yet. First, we’ll run on the farmer’s newly plowed field, which has turned from muddy to green in just a week.

Fanny on the left, Felicia on the right.

It’s so green in nature you’d think it was spring.

But as the Wheel of the Year continues forward, we are now at the winter solstice of 2023 and we reach a new portal that marks the beginning of winter while also passing the darkest day of the year.

Surrounded by my lovely dogs, lots of light and bright colors,
even the darkest day of the year passes unnoticed.

At home we only have a few Christmas decorations and a X-mas tree. My dear husband made these cute little ghosts out of some pebbles. I lit a candle and feel grateful to be here, for a while on earth.

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough.”
– Anonymous.”

Comments

16 responses to “Join Us for a Walk”

  1. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    That was a lovely walkabout Anita 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      It was 😀 Thanks for commenting Brian.

      Reply
  2. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    Lovely photos Anita. I wish we had some of that sunshine! 😊

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you Mike. It’s getting colder here now, today we have 17+ but it feels freezing as it’s quite windy.
      Wishing you and those close to you a Merry Christmas and a relaxing weekend with lots of tasty food, love, joy and harmony.

      Reply
  3. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    How beautifully sunny and green! I can see how much your dogs enjoy their walks 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks Sarah and yes, they love to run on the fields. 🐕🐕

      Reply
  4. ghostmmnc Avatar
    ghostmmnc

    Your dogs look like they have lots of fun running through the field. … I love the little painted ghost rocks! 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Yes, they love it. Thanks for commenting Barbara 😀

      Reply
  5. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Ser ut som ett paradis för dina hundar med dessa stora ytor som de kan springa på. Här är det så mörkt att man får ha tänt nästan hela dagen men fr.o.m. idag går det åt det ljusa hållet igen. Härliga bilder och de små spöken tycker jag också om. Ha en fridfull och kärleksfull julhelg!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tusen tack Kristallina och jag önskar dig detsamma. En Riktigt God Jul och en avkopplande långhelg.

      Reply
  6. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Såååå fina din mans juldekorationer är. Helt i min smak. Don’t overdo it. Less is more. Som sagt helt i min smak och roligt!!!
    Ja, vintersolstånd är det idag, fast det märks ju liksom inte hos dig – alls. Här var det mörkt cirka kl 14:45, men nu går det åtminstone åt rätt håll. Psykologiskt bra att veta så att säga.

    God Jul Anita:-)

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Håller med, Don’t overdo it 🙂 Ja, makens lekfullhet är helt underbar och jag är tacksam över att få ta del av vad han skapar.
      Tusen tack för din kommentar Beate och, GOD JUL!!

      Reply
  7. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, the Malta government should use your photos for tourism. Such a beautiful country!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      You are too kind Egídio 😊 Thanks a lot for your comment. Malta or Cyprus, almost the same 😁

      Reply
  8. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Så roligt med bilder på Fanny och Felicia. Dom har stora ytor att springa på. Juldekorationerna tycker jag är fina och färgen är samma som mina juldukar.
    Vi har kallt och väldigt halt så det blir korta promenader.
    Önskar er en trevlig helg
    Anki o Minton

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack Anki. Ja, hundarna är lyckliga när de får springa fritt på fälten och det är en glädje för mig att se. Här har vi 17+ men blåsigt så det känns ganska kallt ändå.
      Kram & God Jul från oss!!!

      Reply

Tack för din kommentar

