Today’s Butterfly

This little butterfly can now be seen flying among the plants in our garden. At first I thought it was a Paphos Blue which is endemic to Cyprus, but I rather think it’s a Lang’s Short-tailed Blue butterfly.

Hello sweetie.

It looks a bit worn and has suffered damage to its hindwings, which can be seen more clearly in the pictures below. This poor little one may not have many days left to live, time waits for no one.

The majority of butterfly species have an average lifespan of two to four weeks, while the longest-lived adults can survive for nine months to a year. However, everyone’s time is limited.

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”

– Rabindranath Tagore

