Today’s Butterfly

Today’s Butterfly

This little butterfly can now be seen flying among the plants in our garden. At first I thought it was a Paphos Blue which is endemic to Cyprus, but I rather think it’s a Lang’s Short-tailed Blue butterfly.

Hello sweetie.

It looks a bit worn and has suffered damage to its hindwings, which can be seen more clearly in the pictures below. This poor little one may not have many days left to live, time waits for no one.

The majority of butterfly species have an average lifespan of two to four weeks, while the longest-lived adults can survive for nine months to a year. However, everyone’s time is limited.

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”
– Rabindranath Tagore

Publicerat

i

, , , ,

Etiketter:

, ,

Comments

5 responses to “Today’s Butterfly”

  1. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Underbara bilder! Ja, allt liv tar slut någon gång. Det är det enda vi kan vara helt säkra på. Här snöar det som bara den. Trafikkaos och folk som sitter fast i sina bilar utan mat och vatten i ett dygn. Hos mig -13 grader. I Norrland -40!
    Skatta dig lycklig i din trädgård 😊

    Reply
  2. blhphotoblog Avatar
    blhphotoblog

    Yes a Lang’s Short-tailed Blue. The damage is typical of a bird strike where the tails have been nipped off and not it’s head!

    Reply
  3. Perla Suferinței Avatar
    Perla Suferinței

    I love so much butterflies. They are my favorites. 🙂

    Reply
  4. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Det visste jag inte, nämligen att fjärilar har en livstid på bara några dagar. Det hade jag ingen aning om. Så duktig du är med din research.
    Fin är den fjärilen, bara “lite naggad på kanten” så att säga. Ingen hade nog upptäckt det om det inte var för din fina markobild.
    God fortsättning:-)

    Reply
  5. claesbilder Avatar
    claesbilder

    Fantastiskt fina bilder på fjärilarna.

    Reply

Your comment is valuable❣️

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d