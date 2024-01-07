My January Garden

My January Garden

I’m aware that it’s freezing cold and that there’s a lot of snow in many places now in my former homeland, Sweden, and certainly also in other European countries. I feel lucky and very grateful to live in the warmer climate of Cyprus. These photos were all recently taken from our colorful garden.

I have planted some herbs, including lavender which is said to attract butterflies. And I have seen a few, as the blur in two of the pictures shows which are my failed attempts to photograph them;))

This one, which at first glance I thought was a ladybug, was easier to capture. A sweet little beetle.

A butterfly rests among my passion fruits. I have too many fruits, maybe I’ll make Passion chutney?

Last but not least, two of my favorites, the Blue-yellow Felicia Amelloides or Blue Felicia as it’s also called and my lovely Felicia. Todays weather; 19 °C, windless and cloudy. After all, life is pretty good.

If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.
― Mark Twain

For Cee’s Flower of the Day

Publicerat

i

, , , , , ,

Etiketter:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

13 responses to “My January Garden”

  1. claesbilder Avatar
    claesbilder

    Så fina bilder från din trädgård. Det är ju inte riktigt så det ser ut här nu 🙂 Gillar särskilt de där små skalbaggarna. Och Felicia förstås 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack så jättemycket för din kommentar Claes 😊

      Reply
  2. ghostmmnc Avatar
    ghostmmnc

    Wonderful you can still have pretty flowers at this time of year. 🙂

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Yes, I’m really enjoying it while it lasts. Thanks for commenting Barbara 😀

      Reply
  3. Birder's Journey Avatar
    Birder’s Journey

    Beautiful- Enjoy the warmth!☀️

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks, I’ll enjoy it while it lasts 😁

      Reply
  4. nesfelicio Avatar
    nesfelicio

    Thanks for sharing your garden flowers.
    Glad to see your January blooms, too.
    I can see why you like this time of year.

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks a lot for commenting Nes.

      Reply
  5. Wisdomintheclouds Avatar
    Wisdomintheclouds

    Beautiful!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you!

      Reply
  6. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    I envy you those warmer temperatures! London isn’t exactly freezing but we’ve had too much dreary rain and although today is brighter there’s a sharp wind blowing. What you describe as failed attempts to photograph the butterflies I think are beautiful flower shots with the added interest that motion brings to an image 🙂

    Reply
  7. 100 Country Trek Avatar
    100 Country Trek

    Beautiful bright flowers. Anita

    Reply
  8. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Jo då, håller med. Livet på Cypern är “pretty good”. Du skulle inte vilja byta med oss här uppe i norr.
    Älskar dina fantastiskt fina bilder, där nyckelpigan ser ut som en brosch i koppar. Så vackert!

    Reply

Your comment is valuable❣️

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d