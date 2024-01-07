My January Garden

I’m aware that it’s freezing cold and that there’s a lot of snow in many places now in my former homeland, Sweden, and certainly also in other European countries. I feel lucky and very grateful to live in the warmer climate of Cyprus. These photos were all recently taken from our colorful garden.

I have planted some herbs, including lavender which is said to attract butterflies. And I have seen a few, as the blur in two of the pictures shows which are my failed attempts to photograph them;))

This one, which at first glance I thought was a ladybug, was easier to capture. A sweet little beetle.

A butterfly rests among my passion fruits. I have too many fruits, maybe I’ll make Passion chutney?

Last but not least, two of my favorites, the Blue-yellow Felicia Amelloides or Blue Felicia as it’s also called and my lovely Felicia. Todays weather; 19 °C, windless and cloudy. After all, life is pretty good.

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

― Mark Twain

For Cee’s Flower of the Day

