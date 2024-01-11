LAPC – Favourite Images of 2023

LAPC – Favourite Images of 2023

Now that 2023 is over and we’re looking forward to 2024, it’s time to look at the photos we took last year and pick some favorites. Here’s my entry to this year’s first Lens-Artists Photo Challenge.

Insects of various kinds as well as colorful and some odd plants were obviously what I liked to photograph the most during 2023. What comes into focus this year remains to be seen.

Photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”
– Elliott Erwitt

Lens -Artists Challenge #281 – Favourite Images of 2023

Comments

10 responses to “LAPC – Favourite Images of 2023”

  1. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Marvellous macros Anita, I love them all. The Dragonfly is very special 😍

    Reply
  2. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Oj vilka underbara bilder på insekter och blommor. Figuren med 4 ben och färgglatt huvud med gripklor älskar jag.
    Kramar från oss

    Reply
  3. Wind Kisses Avatar
    Wind Kisses

    What a brilliant way to end the year and start us on to ’24. Almost a fairytale quality to the post, or another world all together through your lens.

    Reply
  4. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    The colours in your images just leap off the screen and really brighten my day 🙂 I especially enjoyed all the insect macros, you really know how to show off the beauty in these small creatures.

    Reply
  5. claesbilder Avatar
    claesbilder

    Många läckra bilder 🙂

    Reply
  6. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, your photos come alive on my screen. Stunning collection!

    Reply
  7. Amy Avatar
    Amy

    Wow… Stunning photos, Anita. Love these macro/close up images.

    Reply
  8. stefansvardag Avatar
    stefansvardag

    Outstanding!
    Fantastic photos.

    Reply
  9. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Har slutat för länge sedan att fråga mig själv hur du gör. Återigen har du överträffat dig själv. Trollsländan i rubrikbilden och i kollaget är nog det vackraste exemplaret jag sett någonsin. Helt fantastiskt!
    Och att lyckas fånga en kärleksakt mellan två fjärilar är inte så många som lyckas med heller.
    Ett underbart inlägg:-)

    Reply
  10. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Helt underbara och fantastiska foton. 📷🔝❤️

    Reply

Your comment is valuable❣️

