LAPC – Favourite Images of 2023

Now that 2023 is over and we’re looking forward to 2024, it’s time to look at the photos we took last year and pick some favorites. Here’s my entry to this year’s first Lens-Artists Photo Challenge.

Insects of various kinds as well as colorful and some odd plants were obviously what I liked to photograph the most during 2023. What comes into focus this year remains to be seen.

“Photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”

– Elliott Erwitt



Lens -Artists Challenge #281 – Favourite Images of 2023

