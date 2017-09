Weekend pics from Malta

A new building seen from our sixth floor terrace. Here I like the straight lines. Fertilizer for our plants, every week. An old building, a scene in Popeye Village here in Malta. Worth a visit for both adults and children.

Click on an image to enlarge. To each image there’s a short text. Faith, a necessity whatever it is based on. Faith in the Mediterranean when the sea is calm. Or rent a bike. When I moved here seventeen years ago there were no bikes on the streets. And absolutely no apps either.

These are just a very few pics from another lovely weekend here sunny in Malta, where I chose the theme blue. More to come…