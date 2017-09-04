In the distance, it looks like small white flowers growing on the dry branches. But, if you look closely, you’ll notice that there are small shells. It’s the Mediterranean snail.I saw thousands of them! I just don’t understand why they are attracted to the dry plants. I read it’s a well-known agricultural pest in many parts of the world and that they are edible. Interesting and very special.
One thought on “Mediterranean Snails”
French also eat snails. And we here in Poland ”produce” snails for French 😀
GillaGilla