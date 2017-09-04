Mediterranean Snails

In the distance, it looks like small white flowers growing on the dry branches. But, if you look closely, you’ll notice that there are small shells. It’s the Mediterranean snail. I saw thousands of them! I just don’t understand why they are attracted to the dry plants. I read it’s a well-known agricultural pest in many parts of the world and that they are edible. Interesting and very special.

Share this:



Gilla Gilla Laddar...