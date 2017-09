The Prickly Pear Cactus plant produces a delicious fruit in September here in Malta.

They grow wild in the countryside and you can pick freely as many as you like. But watch out, they have a lots of thorns. You can also buy them at a green grocery for 45 cents each, then you get them without thorns. The fruit is edible, not too sweet but moist with a flavor similar to honeydew melon. A tasty fruit here in Malta and when you find them, you know it´s fall.