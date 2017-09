Leaf and Greenery

In Borneo, where I am now, there are no specific seasons. There’s the ”Landas” the rainy season but it always rains in the tropics, more or less. Compared to Sweden where the differences between the seasons are much more distinct, spring, summer, fall and winter. Also in Malta but not as clear as in northern part of Europe.

Tropical rainforest, layered of compact greenery. Hiking in the forest where the ground are layered of withered leaf. The leaf only change color when they fall off. Not like in Sweden where they fall off after changing color. That can be a real beautiful magnificence! ……In Malta, where I live, there’s almost no forest left...

Layered and twisted texture, as the seasons, depending on where in the world you are.

