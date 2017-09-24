Sunday Mix from Kuching

Kuching is divided by the Sarawak River where locals often catch fish and shellfish. There are plenty of fish in the river and fishing boats leave the nearby harbor early mornings so you can buy fresh fish in the local market.

The Sarawak River is listed as a location of the Crocodile Removal Zones, whereby the presence of crocodiles in this area pose serious human/crocodile conflicts. In July a 2.5 meter long Sarawak crocodile meet its end. This one was luckily behind bars at a rehabilitation center when I took the picture. Getting from one side to the other is easy with small primitive boats. It takes a few minutes and cost 50 cent. A footbridge will be finished at the end of the year. That´s great for me who love long brisk walks. Sunday stroll. Having a dog as a pet isn’t common here in Kuching because of the Muslims. For some reason, they don’t like dogs. In my thoughts I can see my funny little Fanny horsing around among the dismayed Muslims 😉 ..with all due respect!

