Kuching Photo exhibition

Yesterday, when I went out for a walk, there was a photo exhibition along the Sarawak River. I became so enthusiastic to photograph the amazing pictures and totally forgot to even think about setting my own camera, it was very close to the sunset. Anyway, I took some pictures that I would like to share. To each picture there was a short text, but I mixed it up. Today when I go out I’ll try to be more organized. These are just a few of many photographs along the river, which shows people from different cultures in Asia. More to come…

