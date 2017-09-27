Kuching Photo exhibition part 2

Published on av Anita

Here are some more images from the ongoing Photo exhibition along the Sarawak River here in Kuching. Hope you enjoy.

These are from Sarawak, the land of diversity. You have to click on the images to read the haikun.

Mahogany soft – Dark brown eyes, lit from within – She knows a secret
Tinsukia, India.”Hooded eyes, tanned skin – Wearing a hat and a grin – Camera ready”
Kota Gede, Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

”Art needles her face – Heritage patterned in inc – A walking vision” 
Mrauk – U, Myanmar.”Joy should be simple – Like a dip in the river – Emerging reborn”
Inle Lake, Myanmar.

