WPC – Pedestrian

The Golden Anniversary Pedestrian Bridge Project at the Kuching Waterfront

is almost completed.

It lights up in different colors at night, is very curvy, which makes it much longer to walk from one end to the other and the pillars are shaped like a Hornbill. Kuching is located in Sarawak and is called ”Land of the Hornbills”. I really do looking forward to be a pedestrian on that bridge when it´s completed.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Pedestrian