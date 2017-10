This happy bridal couple were photographed by a professional photographer along the Sarawak river here in Kuching. Happily, I always carry my camera with me and couldn’t resist taking some pictures myself. Happiness for me, among many other things, is to live on the small island of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. Where it never gets too cold and you never see snow. Pure happiness at Valletta Carnival in Malta February 2016.

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge / Letter H – Topic for this week is Happy