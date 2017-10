Same same but different…

Same pictures from yesterday, now in color instead of b/w. I find it interesting to compare. Some images can improve if you select b/w, while others don’t. It also depends on you skills, mine are quite limited. This looks almost the same. It was a grey day and not much color, but still different from the one yesterday. In my opinion this one is much better in color. Color means joy which is enhanced by the woman’s smile. This picture looks completely different in color. It was taken in California year 2014 and I never used it and then forgot it. Here we did a stop along the Pacific Coast Highway where the views are amazing.

Below you see the images from yesterday in b/w if you like to compare.

It would be really fun and interesting to get your opinion. Better or worse.. 😉

As always, click to enlarge.