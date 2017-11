Sunday pics from Malta…

Yesterday we took the car out to the countryside here in Malta…

…in search for signs of the autumn and this is what we found.

Click on an images to enlarge. We went to Blue Grotto located on the southern coast of Malta. A popular spot for tourists during high season. In November, a popular spot for locals to relax by the Mediterranean Sea. Fanny really enjoy to be in the nature. And for the first time she`s close to the Mediterranean Sea.

Around five it’s getting dark and time to go home. To the left you see the small desert island of Filfla. To the right some youths after a dip in the 22 degrees water, same temperature as in the air. We really had a great day!!