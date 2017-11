Why Malta – This is my Malta / Part 1.

Malta is Europe’s southernmost state with a population of about 450,000 d. I love this country and I’m more than grateful for being able to live on this small island in the Mediterranean Sea. I’ll try to show you why! This is a typical Maltese balcony and the honey-colored façade is made of limestone, the preferred building material on these islands. Yes, Malta consists of three islands. Note the cables, more or less a mess but it works. English is widely spoken but Malta has its own language. The streets are usually named in Maltese,which is hardly visible on the first picture, on Trejqet il bajja, but above, on the road sign. Bougainvillea, my favorite among flowers and you see them growing almost everywhere. Then we have the climate. Malta enjoys 3,000 hours of sunshine per year which is one of the highest in Europe. The mild winters and warm to hot summers makes it an ideal place to live on. More to come in part 2…

