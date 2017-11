CBW: Weather

I love color, need color and can`t live without color around me, but I also like challenges.

That`s why I take part in Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge and this week the topic is Weather. This was a beautiful day last spring here in Malta. As always this time of year, there were lots of yellow and reddish flowers among all greenery. In black and white, it looks very different. Our terrace on the 6th floor a rainy day in October. Sunset with storm clouds. Sunshine, warmth and enjoyment by the Mediterranean Sea in July 32+.

Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge