This morning I took my camera with me to capture the flowers on our terrace. I realized we have quite a few that still blooms and I really love the colorfulness. Click on an images in the gallery if you like to enlarge. Malta 25th November 2017.
14 thoughts on “Flower(s) of the Day”
Så underbart ni har det, Anita! Vilken symfoni – Och så har du en av mina absoluta favoriter, den ljuvliga blå blyblomman!
Tack Leyla och vad glad jag blir att vår blåa blomma fick ett namn, om än ett lite underligt 🙂
Såna kontraster: frost hos oss och blomfägring hos er. Jag minns min mors pelargoner på baksidan av huset i Spanien, meterhöga. Härliga blombilder och jag fastnar för bilderna på just blyblomman med sin ljusblå färg.
Nu är ni två som namngett den blåa vilket jag är glad över för jag visste inte vad den heter. Ja, kontrasten är stor mellan frost och blomster men sen trivs vi ju båda av att befinna oss på ”rätt” plats..
Härlig färgparad.
Underbara blombilder.
Tusen Tack RC!!
Thank you for your kind comment and for sure I´ll visit your site!
We have a lot in common…. in our garden flowers at least! 🙂
Love the photos.
Thank you so much for your kind comment.
They are so beautiful!! We have some of the same flowers on our deck and in our yard! And it is a peculiar year because everyone is blooming again here as well. It’s so happy and sweet! Thanks for the smile with my coffee! Have a great weekend and Cheers! 🙂
Härliga bilder Anita! 🙂
Så härlig blomsterprakt, närbilden på knoppen fångade mig. Klara härliga färger på alla men den blåa nyansen på knoppbilden tog mig fast lite extra.
Det var vackrare blommor hos dig, de slår ut Lupinen utan snack.
Svante
