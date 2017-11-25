Flower(s) of the Day

Published on av Anita

This morning I took my camera with me to capture the flowers on our terrace. I realized we have quite a few that still blooms and I really love the colorfulness. Click on an images in the gallery if you like to enlarge. Malta 25th November 2017.

Inspired by Cee’s Photography

14 thoughts on “Flower(s) of the Day

  2. Såna kontraster: frost hos oss och blomfägring hos er. Jag minns min mors pelargoner på baksidan av huset i Spanien, meterhöga. Härliga blombilder och jag fastnar för bilderna på just blyblomman med sin ljusblå färg.

    Liked by 1 person

    Svara

    1. Nu är ni två som namngett den blåa vilket jag är glad över för jag visste inte vad den heter. Ja, kontrasten är stor mellan frost och blomster men sen trivs vi ju båda av att befinna oss på ”rätt” plats..

      Liked by 1 person

      Svara

  6. They are so beautiful!! We have some of the same flowers on our deck and in our yard! And it is a peculiar year because everyone is blooming again here as well. It’s so happy and sweet! Thanks for the smile with my coffee! Have a great weekend and Cheers! 🙂

    Gilla

    Svara

