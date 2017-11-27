Weekend pics from Malta

Above you see pictures from our terrace and below from Ta Qali National Park where we went with Fanny last weekend. We also found a Dog Park but Fanny is too young to visit it, we have to wait until she is at least six month old. But she enjoyed the other part of the park while we trained her to walk well kept on leash.



A lovely flower I never seen before. It was really green in the park! Love the color. The National Park is a big green space in central Malta, used for several events throughout the year. Ta’ Qali National Park stands where once was a Royal Air Force airfield and barracks between 1943 and 1950. During the Second World War the Ta Qali National Park was used as an airfield and is today a very popular picnic area with plenty of space. An exciting meeting with another dog of the same size.i

