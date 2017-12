My Serene Paradise

Here you will find lots of turtles. Both in the water and on land where they lay their eggs.

Forget about the internet, forget about the outside world, enjoy the moment.

Situated within the Sea Turtle Corridor, Lankayan Island is also a nesting place and foraging ground for sea turtles.

The island is so small that they had to build a building on water where the restaurant are located.

An island, covered by thick tropical vegetation on its topside and ringed by an endless pure white sandy beach and crystal clear water. This jewel-like tiny island in the Sulu Sea is a real beauty and a place for serenity.

Lankayan Island in Sabah, Borneo, Malaysia.

