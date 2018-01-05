Why Malta – This is my Malta part 3

When I moved to Malta in 2000, the buses looked like this. Bus drivers were often ruthless, they smoked while they were driving, there were only men and everyone owned their own bus. As well as providing public transport across the country, the traditional Malta bus served as a popular tourist attraction, until 2011. Much has happened and much has changed during the 17 years I’ve lived here.

This is parts of the The Parliament House in Valletta that was officially inaugurated in 2015. The ultramodern design that contrasts with the rest of Valletta has gone as far as the UNESCO questioning the city’s title as a World Heritage Site. Valletta will be hosting the title of European Capital of Culture in 2018! Then we have these colorful boats known as Maltese luzzu. But what symbolizes the eye? The eyes’ origins are steeped in mystery. They are often referred to as the Eye of Horus, as a symbol of protection and good health, and are believed to protect the fishermen from any harm while they are out at sea.

More to come in part 4…

