When I moved to Malta in 2000, the buses looked like this. Bus drivers were often ruthless, they smoked while they were driving, there were only men and everyone owned their own bus. As well as providing public transport across the country, the traditional Malta bus served as a popular tourist attraction, until 2011. Much has happened and much has changed during the 17 years I’ve lived here.
This is parts of the The Parliament House in Valletta that was officially inaugurated in 2015. The ultramodern design that contrasts with the rest of Valletta has gone as far as the UNESCO questioning the city’s title as a World Heritage Site. Valletta will be hosting the title of European Capital of Culture in 2018!Then we have these colorful boats known as Maltese luzzu. But what symbolizes the eye?The eyes’ origins are steeped in mystery. They are often referred to as the Eye of Horus, as a symbol of protection and good health, and are believed to protect the fishermen from any harm while they are out at sea.
More to come in part 4…
6 thoughts on “Why Malta – This is my Malta part 3”
Vilken tur att SL ägde bussarna, och att rökning var förbjuden i dem, då jag körde.
Svante
Love the bus! 😃
Bussen och båtens färger är uppiggande. Huser har en spännande vägg. Roligt att se lite från din ö. Valetta känner jag igen från några böcker jag läst. 🐾🐾
Gud vad jag älskar “Ditt Malta” :-)))) Bussarna känner jag igen och gissa hur ont man fick i baken bara att åka mellan hotellet i Sliema till St. Julians;-) Å när vi var där var de inga turistbussar utan de gick i vanlig trafik alltså.
Det nya parlamentshuset i Valletta är efter “vår tid” där, men ack så läckert fotat av en mästerfotograf.
Båtarna är sig lika, fast jag tycker att de är mycket bättre underhållna när vad de var när vi var där.!
“Malta is fantastic” thanks to you:-)
Man. Such delight! The bus and it’s story rocks! That building is so wonderfully bizarre! And those boats absolutely blow my mind. Such diversity in the things You see! Thanks for sharing Your world! Cheers! 🙂
Intressant att få ta del av hur det är (och var) på din vackra ö. Bussen är läcker … Maltas registreringsskyltar liknar de svenska 🙂 Älskar dina färgglada bilder – båtarna är riktiga konstverk.
