WPC – Growth

And then we can use leftovers as decoration.

Growth in nature provides nutrition to fruits and vegetables. And then we can use leftovers as decorations. There was a wedding that took place here high above the clouds. Growth among the mountains and Kota Kinabalu city far below. And the growth puts people at work who provide food for themselves and the people.

Sabah, also known as “Land of the Wind”, which comes from the author of Agnes Keith’s first book 1939. Also some kind of growth, in the history…



Click on a circle above to enlarge.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Growth