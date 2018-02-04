Above is part of where I walk with Fanny every morning. The rocks along the Mediterranean stretch from Sliema Pitch to Balluta Bay. It takes more or less an hour and a half back and forth if we walk pretty fast, including stops when we meet other dogs..I love the scenery and Fanny jumps with joy along the rocks.

In the weekends we take the car to Ta Qali National Park where nature is completely different. This is a large recreation area with walkways and a wide range of plants and trees as well as animal species.

We are not far from the rocks near home but we are in a completely different scenery.

Here we find lots of greenery and beautiful plants, many of which I’ve never seen. This is part of nature’s diversity on this small island in the Mediterranean Sea.