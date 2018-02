Color Your World 2018 / 2

Piggy Pink. Bitter sweet. Razzle Dazzle Rose. ColorYourWorld!

…and for those who might wonder from where the colorful mannequins in my last post came from. Surprise!! A window display at Capo Crudo’s restaurant at Triq Il-Lanċa in Valletta, close to the ferry to/from Sliema.

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...