Favorite Place – Stockholm Sweden

My favorite place is where I live my daily life on the small island of Malta. But after almost eighteen years in this country, another favorite place is my former hometown of Stockholm in Sweden. It´s exiting to be like a tourist and explore what’s new and to visit old favorite places from where I have so many memories. Riddarholmen is an island in Mälaren and a district in central Stockholm, belonging to Södermalm’s district. The island, together with the Old Town, constitutes Stockholm’s historic center. It´s not easy to choose but The Old Town, Gamla Stan, is a favorite place I always try to visit.

Here the alleys are long, many and narrow. It has happened that I’ve almost got lost. A visit to one of Stockholm’s food markets is a must. This is from Östermalmshallarna. At Södermalm you´ll find many old well-preserved houses. You almost get a feeling of being moved to the countryside, though you are in the middle of the city.

The only time of year I try to avoid visiting Sweden is during the winter. But when you see these, you know that spring has arrived! The best time of the year to visit Sweden is in the summer. …and when you see this, you get another proof of Spring, or at least almost. As soon as there are degrees above zero and a blue sky, you’ll have to sit outside if you’re in Sweden, even if it’s only 10 degrees.

