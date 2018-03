Flowers & Colors

Above, you see flowers from San Anton Gardens in Attard where I was last week. All planted but so beautiful and full of colors. Click on an images to enlarge. Below are some wild flowers from Ta Qali National Park. Yesterday I came home with more than 300 pictures in my camera after visiting the park for a few hours. There are hundreds of different wild flowers and trees in the park, many of which I never seen before, plus insects… …so it’s likely that there will be more wild flowers here, from my little corner of the blogosphere.

