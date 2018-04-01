Sunset & Memories

Published on by Anita

Honestly, I’m not so fond of images showing sunsets, maybe I’ve seen too many.But i like straight lines, colors and silhouettes.  And I like to look back in my archive to find memories. Here you see how the Azure Window once looked before it collapsed in stormy weather on 8 March 2017. A major tourist attractions, a 28-metre-tall natural arch on the island of Gozo in Malta, was suddenly gone forever. A place from where I have many memories.

Another memory I found in my archive. These are from 2011 and these are three of my very first pictures before my interest in photography begun. The images are really bad but the scene so perfect. There’s no need to look closely, but today, they mean a lot to me, when I began to explore the beauty of photography.

WordPress weekly Photo Challenge / Rise/SetPhoto Challenge by Frank / Dutch Goes the Photo’s Memories

12 thoughts on "Sunset & Memories

  4. Solnedgångar kan jag aldrig få för många av, speciellt inte dina varianter som ju skiljer sig en aning från solnedgångarna i Sverige. Den andra bilden är en höjdare!
    Walking Memory Lane i dubbel bemärkelse:-) Redan 2011 hade du “det”, ett öga för den perfekta bildkompositionen alltså. Brukar alltid säga att det spelar ingen roll vilken kamera man har. Om man inte ha “det” spelar det liksom ingen roll om kameran har kostat 1 200 eller 10 000 kronor.

    1. Skulle gärna ha en kamera som kostar 10 000 😁 Fast när jag tänker efter så har nog betydligt mer pengar lagts på både kameror och objektiv sen år 2011 😕

  5. Gillar andra bilden väldigt mycket och tycker inte alls att de sista tre är så dåliga. De har nåt ändå fast motiven är suddiga. Har tittat länge på dem. Ha en fortsatt glad påsk!

  8. OH MY GOSHHHHHH!!! That azure window was magnificent!!! I was thinking that it’s my favorite of the lot because it’s mythological in scale!!! And then I read that it collapsed. Argh. The course of nature. We all fall and die. But…..I’m so sorry!!!! And I have to interrupt this comment to tell You a hummingbird (the meer 2nd I’ve seen this spring!!!!) is buzzing around on our back deck as I’m writing this! He just showed up….so exciting!!! Okay. Back to Your post…thank You for showing us that. And I know nothing technical about photography….so I’m clueless….but although You took those 3 pictures of the bride before You knew what You were doing…they’re fantastic!!! I laughed with joy when I first opened Your post and saw them. Even from the very beginning, You had a wonderful emotional eye!!! Thank You and Cheers!!! ☀️🐬🤗

