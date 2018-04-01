Sunset & Memories

Honestly, I’m not so fond of images showing sunsets, maybe I’ve seen too many. But i like straight lines, colors and silhouettes. And I like to look back in my archive to find memories. Here you see how the Azure Window once looked before it collapsed in stormy weather on 8 March 2017. A major tourist attractions, a 28-metre-tall natural arch on the island of Gozo in Malta, was suddenly gone forever. A place from where I have many memories.

Another memory I found in my archive. These are from 2011 and these are three of my very first pictures before my interest in photography begun. The images are really bad but the scene so perfect. There’s no need to look closely, but today, they mean a lot to me, when I began to explore the beauty of photography.

WordPress weekly Photo Challenge / Rise/Set / Photo Challenge by Frank / Dutch Goes the Photo’s Memories