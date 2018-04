Majjistral Park Plateau

I’ve shown some pictures from Majjistral Park but not so many from the plateau that is high above sea level. From here the views are amazing but it’s real steep at the edge of the high cliffs. Do not walk too close! Most of the plants up here are small, you can see the ant. These grow individually… …whilst these blooms together and forms like small meadows on the plateau. A symbol of the Navy. A very special flower that I’ve never seen before. To me they look like soft corals.

Finally, Fanny on the run, full of energy 💖 …until we are back home. More to come…

