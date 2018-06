Let’s Have a Drink

Cisk Lager Beer has been brewed in Malta with all natural ingredients since 1928 Cisk Lager was awarded top prize in the International Lager Category at the 1995 Australian Beer Awards. I rarely drink beer myself.

Cocktails of different kinds are common in summer, with or without alcohol. When it’s Happy hour you get two for one. Mojito, my favorite at the top consists of club soda, rum, syrup, lime juice, mint and lots of ice. Very refreshing!! Italian wine is very good and these bottles are from Sicily. Malta may not be renowned like its larger Mediterranean neighbours for wine production, but northern European markets are just beginning to discover the secret of Maltese wines. Grapes grown in Malta’s hot and humid climate ripen much quicker than their counterparts further north. I prefer to buy the local wine. Water… …the most common and healthiest drink during the day!!