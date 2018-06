Happy Midsummer!

In the midsummer’s eve, according to Swedish tradition, seven kinds of flowers should be picked and put under the pillow. If you like to know how to celebrate midsummer in Sweden Click here. Two very special flowers from a very special blog friend.

Thank you BP, they are still in my kitchen after four years. “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass…

it’s about learning to dance in the rain”

