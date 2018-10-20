Ta’ Qali Park – After the rain

A few weeks ago there was no greenery at all in Ta Qali National Park. After the summer heat it was very dry. Then the rainy season began and nature woke up again. Although it’s October and the winter season awaits, it feels almost like spring is here. Fanny can merrily run around in the high grass again, surrounded by yellow flowers.

In Malta you will not find colorful autumn leaves, but cones may also have autumn colors. I haven’t seen these beautiful flowers since last spring.

This is Malta in October.

In January it becomes colder before the real spring begins in February when the almond tree blossoms.

A pretty pleasant winter awaits.