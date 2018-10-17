Everyday life in different parts of our world. Above you see a family at the market in Kota Kinabalu in Borneo, Malaysia and then a woman selling Pancake Crepes along Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand.
All of these pictures are from my archive and memories from different trips. The images speak for themselves but you may be able to guess where they were taken. A few clues, three are from Malta one from Singapore, one from Sicily and the rest from Borneo, Stockholm and California. Click on an image to enlarge.
5 thoughts on “Everyday Life…”
wow really nice collection!
LikeLike
Riktigt häftiga bilder från gatan. Snyggt jobbat!
LikeLike
Loved the strory behind each photo
LikeLike
Wonderful photos 😀
That’s a fantastic world!
Ciao
Sid
LikeLike
Så himla bra! Du har dokumenterat vardagslivet i olika världsdelar på ett helt perfekt sätt. Snacka om kulturkrockar där, bra krockar alltså. Inga problem att hitta vardagslivsfoton från Stockholm;-) Men konstigt nog – eller nej, det är nog inte så konstigt – gillar jag dina mera “exotiska” miljöer ännu bättre. Är nog hemmablind – eller inte,-)
LikeLike