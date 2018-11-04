Places People Live

Published on by Anita

Both images above are from a suburb outside Stockholm in Sweden. I myself prefer the one with the blue sky. Although both images give an exciting impression of the difference between seasons in the northern Europe.A farmhouse in Gozo, Malta.

Maltese residential buildings.This was how it looked when I grew up outside Stockholm and this is how it still looks in many suburbs.

 Cee’s Fun Photo Challenge / Places people live in

13 thoughts on “Places People Live

  3. Vilken rolig idé att visa den fina villan under vinter- respektive sommartid. Å precis som du föredrar jag en blå himmel som bakgrund.
    Sedan ett tvärt kast till Malta, en toppen kulturkrock som följs av ytterligare en när du visar “hooden” där du växte upp. Otroligt bra tänkt där. Man kastas liksom lite fram och tillbaka mellan olika arkitekturer. En helt suverän och kreativ idé!

