Both images above are from a suburb outside Stockholm in Sweden. I myself prefer the one with the blue sky. Although both images give an exciting impression of the difference between seasons in the northern Europe.A farmhouse in Gozo, Malta.
Maltese residential buildings.This was how it looked when I grew up outside Stockholm and this is how it still looks in many suburbs.
13 thoughts on “Places People Live”
That first house is like a fairy-tale, lovely to see it in two seasons! And the rest of the houses are so interesting too.. thank you Anita!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you kindly Liz!
LikeLike
Love it that you show the same house during different seasons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊
LikeLike
Vilken rolig idé att visa den fina villan under vinter- respektive sommartid. Å precis som du föredrar jag en blå himmel som bakgrund.
Sedan ett tvärt kast till Malta, en toppen kulturkrock som följs av ytterligare en när du visar “hooden” där du växte upp. Otroligt bra tänkt där. Man kastas liksom lite fram och tillbaka mellan olika arkitekturer. En helt suverän och kreativ idé!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack snälla för dina alltid så positiva rader Beate!!
LikeLike
Snyggt att du fick exakt samma vinkel på båda bilderna på huset. Bra serie bilder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack Tony 🙂
LikeLike
The first house in 2 seasons is cool! I take it in summer 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Summer is always the best season, at least when you live in Sweden 🙂 Thanks for you comment Pepix!
LikeLike
Nice pictures! 🙂
LikeLike
Härliga kontraster.
LikeLike
Oj vilka fina färgrika bilder
Plus för vinterbilden den gillas av mej
LikeLike