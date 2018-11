It may not look so comfortable but when I saw this man I felt that he had fun. Seeing the fun in an uncomfortable situation shows that the man has an open mind who enjoys his comfort.

Some may feel the comfort of a cold beer after a hard day’s work while others choose a light lunch.

Lonesome on the rocks by the sea with a book. Friendship between young people. Friendship and games between adults.

There are so many types of comfort, that can be friendship or being alone.

And most important, to be grateful for having the feeling of comfort, which we can’t take for granted.

