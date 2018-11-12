A breakwater outside Malta’s majestic Grand Harbour which is one of the most spectacular ports in the world. It is possible to take a walk along the Mediterranean Sea when you are in Malta’s capital Valletta.

But some parts could be a bit difficult to access… …and so it was when we hiked in Majjistral park. My brave Basenji Fanny and my dear stubborn husband try to find the way to the stairs leading up to the plateau. Which we never found because there was no staircase. Another breakwater outside Malta’s Grand Harbour in Valletta. St Elmo Breakwater Footbridge.

Which way would you choose.

